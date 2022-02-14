‘An adventure they won’t forget’: Local authorities offer Valentine’s Day special for wanted suspects

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the brokenhearted, the jilted, the scorned.

They think those people could help deputies by treating their ex to an escapade that would not be forgotten.

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post about Valentine’s Day, they’re offering this “PCSO Valentine’s Day Special.”

“Does your ex have an outstanding warrant? Treat them to an adventure they won’t forget! The Valentine’s extravaganza starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, followed by free transportation with a chauffeur, to Portage County’s finest accommodations.”

The amenities don’t stop there.

“Professional glamour shots will be included at no charge. This one-of-a-kind experience is finished off with a special Valentine’s dinner cooked by the most talented chefs in the county (our corrections division culinary staff are one of a kind),” they write.

Act now, they say.

“This limited-time offer is redeemable by submitting a tip to crimetips@portageco.com,” the post ends.

You can find other contacts with the sheriff’s office here.