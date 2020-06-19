Amusement parks, water parks, casinos permitted to reopen Friday in Ohio

OHIO (WJW) — Another round of businesses can reopen Friday after the coronavirus shutdowns.

Those businesses that can reopen as long as they follow the state’s rules for COVID-19 prevention include:

Casinos

Racinos

Amusement parks

Water parks

Kalahari will open everything Friday. Resort-wide, guests must social distance with anyone not in their group. The park uses hospital-grade disinfectant, and high-touch surfaces will either be sanitized or removed from guest’s rooms.

Cedar Point will not open Friday but have plans to open (by reservation only) to 2020 Cedar Point season, gold and platinum passholders on July 9-10. The park will open to Cedar Point Resorts guests July 11.

Guests who do not have a pre-purchased ticket will not be able to make a reservation, initially. Hotel guests and Season Passholders, then pre-purchased ticket holders will be able to reserve first when it’s time.

The park will require online reservations, health screenings and temperature checks. There will be a mask requirement, and increased cleaning and sanitization procedures.

https://twitter.com/cedarpoint/status/1270320417656487936/photo/1

JACK Casino and JACK Thistledown both open Friday. People will notice many changes including that tables are much more spread out. Many slot machines have been turned off or remove to make space.

There will be no coat check, valet, poker or bars open. Instead, guests can order drinks from their tables. Employees have been retrained, and the casino is using a special disinfecting spray. Masks are required at game tables.

MGM Northfield Park opens Saturday with 50 percent capacity. They installed soap and water handwashing stations on the casino floor. Physical distancing will be enforced by floor guides, and restaurants will have digital menus people can pull up on their phones.

Just two more days until we get back to the races! 🏇 We will see you at Northfield Park this Saturday, June 20. Doors open at noon CT.



*Must be 21. Gambling problem or concern? Call 1-800-589-9966. pic.twitter.com/M1MByTNtsQ — MGM Northfield Park (@MGMNorthfield) June 18, 2020