Lakeland, Florida (WJW) – A collision between an Amtrak train and a semi-tractor hauling a car-hauler resulted in eight people being treated for minor injuries on Friday evening.

The incident happened Friday night in Lakeland, Florida.

The semi-truck, carrying seven vehicles on a trailer, became stuck on the tracks as it crossed over, the sheriff’s office said.

The Amtrak train, en route from Miami to New York and carrying 163 passengers and ten crew members, was traveling east along the tracks parallel to US 92. The train’s engineer spotted the truck and activated the horn while the crossing arms and lights engaged, the sheriff reports.

Upon impact, the train continued for another 200 yards before coming to a stop, the sheriff says. The lead engine derailed, resulting in a minor diesel fuel leakage. Miraculously, all injuries sustained in the crash were reported as minor.

Seven injured individuals were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, while one person chose private transport. Amtrak arranged for the remaining passengers and crew to be transported to Tampa via bus.

The semi-truck driver, received a citation for insufficient clearance at a railroad crossing. The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, with support from officials representing CSX, Amtrak, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).