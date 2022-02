HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A large snowman is smiling down on one Geauga County community.

A group of Amish children spent several days building the snowman outside of their school on Clay Street in Huntsburg Township.

Resident Hannah Willis said the kids used ladders, shovels, buckets and plywood to create the flat surfaces.

(Photo courtesy: Hannah Willis)

(Photo courtesy: Scott Reed)

(Photo courtesy: Scott Reed)

(Photo courtesy: Scott Reed)

Their creation stands more than 30 feet tall. To give you an idea just how big the snowman is, the nose is a traffic cone.