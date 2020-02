Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) - The ex-fiancee of Clevelander and comedian Drew Carey was killed Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD reports they're investigating the death of Dr. Amie Harwick.

According to KTLA, the suspect is Harwick's former boyfriend.

Police say she was thrown from a third floor balcony.

41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse is being held on a $2 million bail.

According to police, Harwick had filed a restraining order against Pursehouse recently.