Amherst police warning residents about new phone scam circulating

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Amherst police are warning residents about a new phone scam circulating.

According to the department, an unknown person called a local resident and claimed to be an employee with the IRS. The scammer asked for all kinds of personal information and said the resident would be arrested if they didn’t pay the Amherst Police Department.

The scammer also tried to get the resident to withdraw money from their bank.

Police said they’ve seen this kind of scam in the past. The previous scammer was a male with a heavy Indian accent while the other callers were robotic.

They’ve reportedly spoofed the department’s phone number in an attempt to trick the resident.

“We remind everyone to use caution when answering personal questions from unsolicited callers. Please avoid sending or wiring money. If there is any doubt as to the authenticity of a call, hang-up and take the necessary steps to research the organization or agency from which the caller claims to be calling,” the department advised.

For those with questions, call the Amherst Police Department, at 440-988-4422.