Amherst police warn of increased burglaries in area, ask residents to stay vigilant

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Although not confirmed, police believe certain burglaries occurring throughout Lorain County are related.

Police said in a press release that over the last few years, thieves appear to be targeting “cluster homes and condominium homes.”

Now, Amherst police who are upping patrols in key areas, are asking residents to do their part as well.

“The success of the police department, especially pertaining to instances of burglary, greatly depend on the watchful eyes and ears of concerned neighbors and community members,” Amherst police said in a statement.

Police recommend residents try the following to deter potential theft:

Keep all house and car doors locked

Leave some lights on while not home, or have lights come on on a timer

Place flood lights with motion sensor capabilities in darker areas around your property

Maybe leave the TV or radio on while away

Speak to your neighbors about looking out for one another’s property

Call the police if something seems wrong and off in your area

For non emergency situations, people can call 440-988-2625 or text 440-988-4422.