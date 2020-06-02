Amherst police say officers will walk arm in arm with protesters

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — The Amherst Police Department on Tuesday said its officers and the city’s mayor will walk arm in arm with protesters if any peaceful walks are organized.

Amherst Mayor Mark Costilow and Chief Joseph K. Kucirek wrote in a Facebook post:

“Hello Amherst residents,

As you are aware, there has been a lot of news and local conversations about the inexcusable death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis which has led to some peaceful, and some not so peaceful protestors gathering in various cities.

Many residents in and around our community have contacted me to express their shock and sadness over what happened to Mr. Floyd. We share that shock and sadness with them as we know many more of you do also.

Should any groups or protestors organize a peaceful walk in the City of Amherst, the Amherst Police Department and Mayor Costilow intend to walk arm and arm with them in a show of solidarity against police violence and brutality and we would encourage our residents to do the same.

I would ask the Amherst residents who also believe in peaceful demonstrations monitor our social media pages (Facebook and Twitter) often.”

Police have joined protesters all across the nation including in Northeast Ohio in both Canton and Lorain. In Lorain, the chief knelt down on one knee alongside protesters with a sign that read, “Stand Together.”

There have been peaceful protests in many US cities; some have turned violent including in Cleveland where a curfew was put in place and the Ohio National Guard was called in.

