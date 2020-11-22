Amherst police issue warning after rash of burglaries reported around Lorain County

*Watch our recent report about a rash of armed carjackings in Lake County.*

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) — Amherst police are warning residents to be cautious after a rash of burglaries have been reported throughout Lorain County and other communities.

According to a press release from the department, the suspects have been targeting homes that are closer together and condominium complexes. The burglaries appear to be related.

As a result, officers are stepping up patrols in neighborhoods they believe could be at risk.

They’re also offering some safety tips for folks to keep in mind:

Lock your doors and vehicles.

Leave your lights on when you’re not home or put them on a timer.

Use floodlights with motion sensors in secluded entryways of your home.

Leave your TV or radio on when you’re not home.

Talk with your neighbors and look out for one another.

If you see anything suspicious call police

“The success of the police department, especially pertaining to incidents of burglary, greatly depend on the watchful eyes and ears of concerned neighbors and community members.”

