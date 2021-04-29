Amherst bakery satisfies a sweet tooth with its world-famous pastry served at NFL Draft brunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Kiedrowski’s Bakery in Amherst served-up its world-famous pastries to NFL Draft VIPs at brunch on Thursday.

The bakery started early this morning making about 350 of their original Snoogles, a puffed pastry with sweetened cream cheese and a vanilla glaze. The sweets were dropped off fresh and hot to the brunch.

Tim Kiedrowski said he felt honored when he received a call from the NFL a few weeks ago asking him to provide food for the event.

“You know what’s so cool about it is, number one it’s in Cleveland, number two to be a part of Cleveland and to be able to share our history, our tradition of our bakery with the NFL in Cleveland, that is the epitome of success for me,” he said.

Kiedrowski’s has been making Snoogles for more than 30 years now and has also been helping many Clevelanders celebrate lent with their Polish Paczki.

See their full menu here.