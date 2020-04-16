1  of  4
America’s worst stretch of job losses: 855,000 unemployed in Ohio, 22 million across the nation

by: Talia Naquin

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) reports 158,678 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 11.

That brings the total unemployment claims filed in Ohio over the last four weeks to 855,197.

That’s more than has been filed in Ohio in the last two years. 

Over these last four weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $227 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 271,000 claimants, which indicates hundreds of thousands of people are still waiting for their money. 

5.2 million more people have filed across the nation, bringing the total unemployed over the last four weeks to 22 million nationwide.

Ohio unemployment claims can be filed online at unemployment.ohio.gov or by calling 1-877-644-6562.

If you have trouble filing online, government leaders say you should restart the process instead of continuing to click buttons on the same page.

Problems with filing can be reported by emailing uctech@jfs.ohio.gov.

Click here for more on businesses that are currently hiring.

