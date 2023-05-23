(WJW) – A new study finds that America’s current obsessions on Netflix include: Stranger Things, Outer Banks, and Love is Blind.

But, the all-time favorite Netflix series is Stranger Things.

The series first debuted in 2016 and follows adventures after a young boy disappears into a supernatural world.

Other favorites include Black Mirror and The Witcher.

To find the most popular series, PerfectRec, a personalized product recommendation site, looked at search data from Google Trends and IMDB ratings.

The data was collected in May 2023. The findings may change over time.

You can learn more about the study, here.