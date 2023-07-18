MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — It’s the game skyrocketing in popularity. But pickleball, the nation’s fastest-growing sport, is also leading to a rise in injuries.

“Sometimes we go a couple of weeks or we don’t have any, and then I see a couple within the same day,” said Austin Seislove, a physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic.

A 2021 medical study shows pickleball-related injuries increased rapidly during the study period. The most common types of diagnoses were strains and sprains followed by fractures and contusions. The study found senior men were three-and-a-half times more likely than women to become injured.

Players continue to flock to the packed pickleball courts in Mentor, where a league added two days to play, to better accommodate waiting crowds.

“In the mornings from 8 to 11, they’re packed; there’s people waiting,” said Brian Murphy, ambassador for the USA Pickleball Association. “We have 15 courts here and they’re all full and we have 10 to 12 people waiting to play.”

Seislove said both young and older players are reporting pain and strain.

“There are people from 25 to 85 that are playing and some serious injuries … like an Achilles tear, to a lot of overuse injuries in our older, geriatric population because they’re just not used to conditioning and they’re not used to doing that much movement in that little of time,” said Seislove.

He advised players to practice dynamic mobility warm-ups or full-range-of-motion exercises ahead of playing to avoid injury. He said players should focus on making sure they are in good conditioning shape before jumping into the sport.

“That’s something super important where, oftentimes, people think of like a static stretch — but we really, really like to recommend a dynamic mobility,” said Seislove. “So, lower level volleying, working on some trunk rotation exercises, as well as just getting the lower extremity involved as well with some squats and lunges and some lateral shuffles.”

Murphy, who trains players new to the sport, said injuries can be avoided with consistent conditioning.

“It’s kind of a catch-22, you’re seeing more because more people are playing,” said Murphy. “If people were sitting at home reading a book, they wouldn’t sprain their ankle, so when people say, ‘There’s so many more injuries from pickleball,’ I kind of disagree with it.”

“Probably 70% of the people are over 50 years old, so you’re going to have some broken ankles, some sprained ankles and hips and knees, but I don’t blame it on the sport. I blame it on the person. You have to be in shape to play.”

Players who have recovered from injuries said they were not sidelined for long.

“I’ve sprained my ankle — that’s been the main one,” said one player. “I do find myself saying that you kind of have to moderate how often you play. I’d like to play all day, everyday, but I’m a little getting there on the old side. … Definitely, I won’t quit.”