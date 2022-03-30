***The video above is from a previous report***

(WJW) – The American Red Cross and the workers’ union have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year contract, averting a strike on Thursday.

According to a statement released by Red Cross, the agreement includes wage increases, continuation of the current health care plan and a new Paid Family Leave program.

The union previously told the FOX 8 I-Team that contract talks with the Red Cross had broken down and the possibility of a strike was looming. Workers with the Teamsters handle collection of blood and getting it where it needs to go.

Now, the union says they settled on a 3% wage increase each year.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by Teamsters local unions.

In part of their statement, Red Cross said, “This tentative agreement is a clear example of our Red Cross commitment and longstanding history of working with our labor partners to solve complex issues. We greatly value our employees whose dedication helps us deliver our mission.”