American Legion honors Fairview Park citizen on her 100th birthday

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — The American Legion is honoring a Fairview Park resident who has dedicated her life to supporting her country with a parade in celebration of her 100th birthday.

Community members drove by Harriet Beekman’s home around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Parade participants honked their car horns, cheered and waved to help Beekman celebrate and to let her know she is loved.

Organizers say Beekman has been a very active member of the Fairview Park community over the past 50 years.

She reportedly founded Fairview Park’s We Do Care Committee in 1976 in response to diminishing patriotism during the Vietnam era. The committee shipped more than 12,000 care packages to soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen during the Vietnam War.

In 1987, Beekman was presented with the American Spirit Award, which is reportedly the highest form of recognition from the US Air Force Recruiting Service. The award is given to citizens who consistently exhibit the highest principles of service and patriotism.

Even now, Beekman continues to serve as the Chairperson of the We Do Care Committee. She actively enlists community support to send gift packages to military personnel.

To date, We Do Care has sent over 1,000 boxes to troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

