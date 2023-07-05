COLUMBUS (WJW) – Is the next American Idol just waiting to be found right here in Ohio?

The popular singing competition is partnering with the Ohio State Fair in hopes of finding the best singers in the Buckeye State.

Vocalists are invited to submit a 60 to 90-second video clip of themselves singing a song of their choice. The clip should be submitted to Instagram with the hashtag #ohiostatefairidol and by tagging the Ohio State Fair (@ohiostatefair).

The winner will get a VIP private audition with American Idol executive producers.

The top eight finalists will win VIP Front of the Line passes to American Idol’s virtual auditions. They will also win four free admission tickets to the fair.

Also, the top five submissions will be played before concert performances at the WCOL Celeste Center, including Yung Gravy, Ludacris, Tyler Hubbard and Lindsey Stirling.

You must have been born between June 2, 1994 and February 15, 2009 to enter the competition. Learn more guidelines here.