(WJW) — An American Idol front runner has dropped out of the competition.

Kenedi Anderson shared her thoughts on Instagram saying that personal reasons contributed to her decision to withdraw.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it is necessary,” she said in her post.

She thanked the judges, contestants and fans of American Idol.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Ryan Seacrest announced it on the show after the Top 24 performances that were recorded in Hawaii at an earlier time.

“We send her well wishes,” Seacrest said. “Needless to say we have incredible talent on this historic season.”