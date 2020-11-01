‘Deeply saddened’: American Idol alum Nikki McKibbin passes away at 42

American Idol alum, Nikki McKibbin, who came in third on the first season of the show, passed away at 42 years old.

Sources connected to her family told TMZ she died of a brain aneurysm and was in the hospital on life support. Her organs will be donated.

Nikki was a popular contestant on American Idol, which debuted in 2002. She had many memorable performances, including the cover of Alannah Myles song, “Black Velvet.”

She leaves behind her son, Tristan, and husband Craig Sadler.

American Idol issued the following statement on her passing:

“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

