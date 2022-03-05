American basketball star detained in Russia on drug charges

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(WJW) — An American basketball star is being detained in Russia on drug charges.

Reports say, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner could face up to 10 years in prison after customs officers found “vapes” containing hashish oil in her luggage back in February.

Russian news agency TASS reported that after customs officers scanned her bag they noticed vapes and experts also found that the cartridges for them contain liquid with hash oil.

Her agent told ESPN in a statement on Saturday that it was an “ongoing legal matter” and they are in talks with the WNBA and NBA.

“We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” the statement read. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”

It’s not known if Griner was still in police custody.