American Airlines reportedly cancels hundreds of flights due to weather, staffing

(WJW) — Those planning to travel during Halloween weekend should pay attention to their flight schedule as American Airlines has reportedly canceled at least 800 fights over Friday and Saturday, the FlightAware tracker shows.

Flights were affected all over the country, not in just one hub, although the airline told FOX TV stations the cancelations were due to weather problems in Dallas compacted with staffing issues.

“To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights,” Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told FOX in a statement Saturday. “We are taking this measure to minimize any inconvenience as much as possible.”

The company, which like every other airline let go of many of its employees during the pandemic, plans to hire more people as the holidays ramp up.

Earlier in October, Southwest Airlines also had to cancel many flights due to a similar situation.

Those who’ve been affected by the most recent cancelations have reportedly been able to be rebooked, according to Seymour.

“We apologize for having to make these changes,” he said in a statement.