SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The AMC movie theater along Enterprise Parkway has closed permanently, the theater chain confirmed on its website.

AMC CLASSIC Solon 16, 6185 Enterprise Parkway, was part of the Solon Commons retail building and first opened in 1991 as a Regal Cinemas theater, according to CinemaTreasures.org.

Social media posts suggest the theater’s final day was Monday, Jan. 16.

The next-nearest AMC theater is AMC Ridge Park Square 8, 4788 Ridge Road, Brooklyn.

FOX 8 News has reached out to an AMC spokesperson about the closure.

In June 2020, executives for the movie theater chain expressed doubt that it could continue, citing nationwide closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported net losses of $227 million as of the third quarter of 2022 and $224 million in Q3 2021, according to its latest earnings report.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron in a Nov. 8 release to investors said the company is transforming for a “post-pandemic environment.”

“We expect to make more business development announcements in the coming weeks and months, which along with an improving movie theatre sector positions AMC Entertainment to create value for all our stakeholders,” it reads.