Ambulance transporting patient overturns during crash in Lorain County

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a crash with injuries involving an ambulance in Lorain County Thursday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 252 and State Route 82 in Columbia Township.

According to state troopers, the Valley City ambulance was transporting a patient with its sirens activated at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the ambulance was heading north on State Route 252, entered the intersection on a red light and was hit by a 2017 Nissan Sentra heading west.

The ambulance turned onto its side during the crash.

People in both vehicles were taken to Southwest General Hospital for minor injuries.

The roadways were closed but have since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.