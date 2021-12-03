Ambulance flips while transporting patient

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an ambulance that happened in Lorain County Thursday night.

According to a press release, the ambulance had its lights and sirens activated and was headed northbound on State Route 252.

The ambulance went through a red light at State Route 82 in Columbia Township when it was hit by a car going westbound.

The impact of the crash caused the ambulance to flip over.

The ambulance was transporting a patient at the time.

OSHP says people in both vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

