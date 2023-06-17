CLEVELAND (WJW) — After a mother failed to give her two kids over to children and family services Saturday, Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding them and have enacted an Amber Alert.

Police say biological mother Christian Salinas, 34, has “made multiple threats to harm the children,” and that the kids are in danger.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

The children, a boy and a girl, are 5 years old and 8 months old. Police believe the father of the kids, Andrew Lopez, may be an accomplice in the matter. They were last seen on the 1400 block of West 98th Street, police said.

Nathaniel Lopez, 5. Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Gabriel Lopez, 8 months. Photo courtesy Cleveland police

The suspected vehicle is a red Toyota, Ohio license place JEV 5186. One of the front mirrors is missing.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Those who may have seen the mother and her children, or who may know their location are asked to call 911.