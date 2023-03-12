WHITEHALL, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a Franklin County toddler who investigators say was abducted while playing in the yard Sunday evening.

An Amber Alert was issued across Central Ohio for 3-year-old Aiden Rodrigo. He is Hispanic, 3’3″ and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to law enforcement, the child was playing in the front yard in the 900 block of Elaine Road in Whitehall when he was taken by a female in a Ford Explorer.

It happened around 5:15 p.m.

The boy was last seen wearing khaki pants, a light blue T-shirt and no coat.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue or black 2001 Ford Explorer with Ohio plate number JZS6176.

Anyone who sees this child is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).