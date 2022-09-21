DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of Darke County after investigators say a father took his three young children and threatened them.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Washington Avenue in Greenville.

Kira Mia Kiser, 9, is 3’8″ and 65 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink and green dress.

Kira Mia Kiser

Kamilia Maylynn Kiser, 8, is 3’8″ and 64 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kamilia Maylynn Kiser

Kian Matthias Kiser, 6, is 3′ and 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kian Matthias Kiser

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Kirt Mathais Kiser, is 5’10” and 236 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kirt Mathais Kiser

The vehicle involved in the incident is a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number JTK6408.

Anyone who sees the children, suspect or the vehicle should call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).