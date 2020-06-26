Amber Alert issued in Youngstown for 1-year-old taken by father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Youngstown Police Department.
Around 11:20 p.m., Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan broke into the home of his child’s biological mother and took his 1-year-old baby by force, according to police.
Nova Sheridan is a Black female.
She is 1-year-old.
She was last seen wearing a diaper. She has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and her left arm.
She is 2’ tall and weighs 35 lbs.
The suspect is a Black male, age 23, 6’2”, 210 lbs.
He is driving a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with Ohio plate number K418739.
Call 911 if you can help.
Editor’s Note: Photos have not been released at this time. We’ll update you when we have them.
