Amber Alert issued in Youngstown for 1-year-old taken by father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Youngstown Police Department.

Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan

Around 11:20 p.m., Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan broke into the home of his child’s biological mother and took his 1-year-old baby by force, according to police.

Nova Sheridan is a Black female.

Nova Sheridan

She is 1-year-old.

She was last seen wearing a diaper. She has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and her left arm.

She is 2’ tall and weighs 35 lbs.

The suspect is a Black male, age 23, 6’2”, 210 lbs.

He is driving a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with Ohio plate number K418739.

Call 911 if you can help.

Editor’s Note: Photos have not been released at this time. We’ll update you when we have them.

