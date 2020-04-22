Amber Alert issued in Virginia for 3 abducted children believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children believed to be in extreme danger after being abducted in Virginia.

According to Virgina State Police, they were last seen at 3:30 p.m. April 21.

The children are: Cameron Allison, 6, with brown hair and brown eyes; Emma Allison, 6, with brown hair and brown eyes; and Colin Allison, 21 months, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison. He is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He may be in the company of his wife, Ruby Marie Allison. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’3″, weighing 160 pounds.

John Allison could be driving a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia license plate VVU-3796 or a maroon 2006 Cadillac with Virginia license plate VMN-8238.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798 or Virginia State Police.

