ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Zanesville.

An unlocked vehicle with 1-year-old Kale Clark and 3-year-old Iszak Shamblin inside was taken from a gas station near 531 Main Street in Zanesville at 5:17 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle is a silver/tan 2008 Chevrolet Suburban, with an Ohio license plate number HVZ6139. It has a luggage rack, tinted windows and a coloring book page in the back window.

Clark has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Columbia coat and white onesie. Shamblin has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a hunter green T-shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 740-455-0700 ext. 0, 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or dial 911 to be transferred directly to Zanesville police.