Amber Alert issued for toddler, infant abducted from Jackson Township hotel

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Jackson Township police have issued an Amber Alert for a baby and toddler that were taken from a hotel.

The alleged abduction took place on Everhard Road NW around 5:50 p.m., according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say Carter Parker and Kobe Parker were taken by 27-year-old Zachary Dean Parker.

The suspect was last seen getting into a purple Ford Explorer. The license plate information is unknown at this time. Officials say Zachary Parker is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Carter Parker is a 2-year-old Black male who is 3’11” tall and weighs 33 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Kobe Parker is a white baby boy who is 1’10” tall and weighs 26 pounds, police report. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photos of the children are not available at this time.

Authorities have issued a photo and description of the suspect. They say Zachary Parker is 5’9″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the children or suspect is asked to call 911. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).