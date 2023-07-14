WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert was issued Friday night in central Ohio for a missing infant.

The child, Kasen Allen, is a Black male, 3 months old, 21 inches and 10 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Kasen was last seen wearing a red onesie. The suspect is Keith DeWayne Allen, who’s a Black male aged 38. He’s 6 feet 1 and 210 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

The incident took place on U.S. 23 in the area of Campus View Boulevard about 9:30 p.m., with the infant abducted from his home. The alert was issued 50 minutes later.

Authorities reported that the vehicle involved was found crashed about 10:40 near Interstate 270 and Roberts Road on the West Side. The child was not inside, with authorities believing the suspect left on foot with him.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.