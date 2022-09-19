AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Amber alert has been issued for an abducted child out of Akron.

Police are looking for 4-year-old Fabian Claudio Monday, after a suspect reportedly shot a woman on the 1100 block of Tulip street just before 7 p.m. Police said they found the woman outside after being called to the area for shots fired.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jose Castro is considered armed and dangerous, after they say Castro grabbed the child and took him following the shooting. Police are searching for a 2016 Silver Kia Soul with the license plate HLD9706 in connection with the incident.

A photo of the child has not been released.

The woman was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone who believes they have any information regarding this case are asked to contact police.

