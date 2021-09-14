Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year-old East Cleveland girl

Kylie Brown, 7, was believed to have been abducted by her father, Nashawn Brown, 36, police said. (Photo Credit: Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System)

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The East Cleveland Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl early Tuesday.

According to a news release sent by the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications Systems, Kylie Brown, 7, was believed to have been taken by her father, Nashawn Brown, from their home on Nela View Rd. around 1:20 a.m.

Kylie Brown was last seen wearing a turquoise nightgown.

Nashawn Brown, 36, is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, the release said.

He was believed to be driving a 2013 gray Jeep Compass with Ohio license plate JBH8686.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234 or 911.