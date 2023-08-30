CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for two young girls who were reported missing from Cleveland.

Authorities say the girls have been found safe.

According to authorities, Royalty Royalle Smith, 2, and Khartier Cannon, 4, were taken by Laketa Lorine Cannon, 24. They were last seen by their family on Wednesday.

Royalty is a Black female described as being two feet tall and weighing 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Khartier is a Black female, described as being four feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cannon, 24, is Black and is described as being 5’3″ tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was canceled at just before midnight.