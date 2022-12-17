PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma police issued an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon after a 1-year-old and his mother were reportedly taken at gunpoint, but it is now canceled.

Police first said they had located the vehicle involved in the incident and minutes later said the child and mom were found safe.

Jaden Snowden-Ferguson. Photo courtesy Parma police

Demarguires Ferguson. Photo courtesy Parma police

Police said they suspected 24-year-old Demarguires Ferguson of abducting his son Jaden Snowden-Ferguson from the National Car Mart on Brookpark Road in Parma. He was believed to possibly be heading toward Cleveland, where he lives.

It is not known if a suspect is in custody at this time.