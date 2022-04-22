SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old boy abducted out of Clark County Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Kaiden Coran was taken by his non-custodial mother, 25-year-old Khadejha Coran, around 5:22 p.m. from the baseball fields at 700 Selma Road.

The child is 3′ and 75 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with no sleeves, dark blue shorts and red and black Nike cleats.

The suspect is 5’5″ and 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white sports bra, gray pants and a dark green or blue jacket.

Investigators say the vehicle involved is a dark green 2007 Ford Focus with OH plate number HRE8196.

Anyone who sees the child, suspect or vehicle should call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).