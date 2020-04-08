Amber Alert issued for abducted 12-year-old girl believed to be in ‘grave or immediate danger’ in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted in San Antonio.

According to the alert, Amisty Monrreal is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with #45 on the front, blue jeans and black and gray Jordan tennis shoes. She has brown eyes and brown hair with highlights. She is around 5’0″ tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about her abduction is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

