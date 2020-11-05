4-year-old girl found, suspect still wanted in Ohio Amber Alert

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WJW)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl Wednesday night.

Residents of Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne were asked to be on the lookout for Cailee Rice. The sheriff’s office said the child was located, but the suspect remains on the loose.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the suspect, 32-year-old Corey Rice, forced his way into his girlfriend’s home in Mingo Junction and took his biological daughter. It happened at about 7 p.m.

Corey Rice (Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Corey Rice is 5 foot 9 and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and royal blue sweatpants with “Nike” on the side.

Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said a teal 2010 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate DWT4723 was involved. It is not registered to the suspect.

(Photo courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. If seen, call 911 and do not approach.

