Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old abducted from Erie County, Pa., located

CORRY, Pa. (WJW) — The Pennsylvania State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl from Corry, Pa., after she was found safe.

Aurora Connor was allegedly abducted by Cheyenne Redmond, 20, and Brian Slidenn, 40.

They were in a gray, two-door Honda with PA registration LFL8654. The vehicle has front bumper damage.

Aurora is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing maroon jogging pants and a matching top.

She was last seen at her home on Sciota Road in Corry,Pa., on Monday.

Redmond is described as having blonde hair. Slidenn is balding with gray hair.

