AMBER Alert canceled for Niles baby

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert was issued by the Niles Police Department for all of Ohio just after 6 a.m. Wednesday for 4-month-old Rahkor Parker.
The child was taken from his mother’s home in Niles around 1:30 a.m.
According to a press release, the suspect is Rayvon Parker.
He is 23, 5’10”, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
The child was last seen wearing a white onesie.
A photo of the infant has not been released.
There is no information on a vehicle description.
The two are possibly in the Youngstown area.
If you have any information, call 911.