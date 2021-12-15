AMBER Alert canceled for Niles baby

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert was issued by the Niles Police Department for all of Ohio just after 6 a.m. Wednesday for 4-month-old Rahkor Parker.

The child was taken from his mother’s home in Niles around 1:30 a.m.

According to a press release, the suspect is Rayvon Parker.

He is 23, 5’10”, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a white onesie.

A photo of the infant has not been released.

There is no information on a vehicle description.

The two are possibly in the Youngstown area.

If you have any information, call 911.