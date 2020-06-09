1  of  4
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Texas baby believed to be in grave danger

Lyrik Aliyana Brown and Jeremy Nathaniel Brown (Photo Credit: MissingKids.org)

TEXAS (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-month-old Texas infant believed to be in grave danger.

According to the Amber Alert, the Gainesville Police Department is searching for Lyric Aliyana Brown. They believe she is in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen Monday.

She weighs around 15 pounds and has a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers.

Police are searching for Jeremy Nathanial Brown in connection with the abduction.

He is described as being a black 30-year-old man weighing 180 pounds and standing 5’11” tall. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal. He also had on black and white Nike shoes.

The suspect is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas temporary tag 55432b6. He was last heard from in Gainesville.

