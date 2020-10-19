Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Michigan boy; alleged abductor ‘threatened to harm himself, victim’

LANSING, Mich. (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old boy from Michigan who was reportedly abducted.

According to the Amber Alert, Phoenix Washington was abducted from his home by the suspect, also named Phoenix Washington, 26. The suspect threatened to harm himself and the victim, authorities say.

The two-year-old is described as being 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.

The suspect is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He may be driving a black 2011 Mazda four-door with license plate EFM6569.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

