Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing 10-year-old boy in Columbiana County.

The Lisbon Police Department issued the statewide alert at around 11:44 p.m. The alert said to be on the lookout for an abducted child — Michael Shane Shields.

According to a release, at noon Saturday, Michael’s mother allowed her son to leave with a 12 or 13-year-old boy and an adult male.

The child has not returned home to Salineville.

Michael is a white male, 4’8″, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and blue shirt with a silver basketball on it, and black shorts.



The suspect’s name is unknown, but possibly Brian. The suspect is a white male, 34 years old, 5’6″ and about 160 pounds, with brown and grey hair. He has full tattoo sleeves on both arms with stars on his forearms. He also has a full grown and grey beard.

The vehicle involved is a red, older-model Chevrolet Cavalier.

Please call 911 if you see the child, suspect or vehicle.

**Please note: No photos have been released of the child or the suspect. We will update this story as soon as photos are available.