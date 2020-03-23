Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio boy taken by man with ‘violent tendencies’

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child who was reportedly abducted by a man with “violent tendencies” in Perry County early Monday.

According to the alert, Steele Colt Estep was taken at around 12 a.m. by Storm Lightening Zeitler, 29. He is not Steele’s biological father and is believed to have assaulted the baby before the abduction.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office originally mistakenly identified the baby as a girl.

The baby was last seen wearing blue/gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt with bones on it. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Zeitler is described as being 5’9″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and possibly a gray jacket with a skull on the back.

The vehicle involved is a red 1998 Ford Contour with Ohio plate number HXN4100.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 740-342-4123.

