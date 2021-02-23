Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio boy taken after mother was assaulted

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Soull Minnehan was abducted from a home in Madison Township on Tuesday. He is 36 inches tall, weighs 38 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing blue pajamas.

Authorities identified the alleged kidnapper as William Hannah, 50. He is 5’7″ tall, weighs 160, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Hannah has a tattoo on his upper left arm and a cross on his wrist.

Hannah is believed to be driving a 2003 black GMC Denali with Ohio license plate JPG2058. He is considered armed and dangerous.

KIDNAPPING. The FCSO needs your help tracking down a man accused of abducting a one year boy, Soul Minnehan, from a home in Madison Township. The suspect is driving a 2003 black GMC Denali, License Plate JPG2058. Investigators believe the suspect is armed. pic.twitter.com/Sl0FaFjg9u — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) February 23, 2021

Authorities told our sister station WCMH the kidnapping occurred during a domestic violence incident. Hannah was reportedly arguing with Minnehan’s mother when shots were fired. The woman was also assaulted.

Hannah is not the child’s father, WCMH says. When captured, he reportedly will be charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, and felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Minnehan or Hannah is asked to call 911.