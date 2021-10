SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities in southwest Ohio issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl on Thursday.

Dalieah Jordan was inside a car when it was stolen from a Sunoco gas station on Chester Road in Sharonville at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect is Brian Roseberry, 23.

The alert was canceled just before 4 p.m. No further information was given.