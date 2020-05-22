Amber Alert issued after two men abduct 9-year-old boy with autism in Florida parking lot

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old non-verbal boy with autism who was reportedly abducted by two men in Miami Thursday.

According to the Amber Alert, Alejandro Ripley was abducted by two unknown black males driving an unknown light blue four-door sedan.

WSVN reports Alejandro was taken from the parking lot of a Home Depot. Store employees say the suspects crashed into the boy’s mother’s car and took off with him.

Alejandro is described as being 4’11” tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts and black Croc shoes. He has a scar on his left leg.

One of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and a black bandana as a face mask. He may also have cornrows in his hair.

No one should approach the men and are asked to call law enforcement immediately.

🚨 We need your help in locating Alejandro Ripley, a 9-year-old autistic/non-verbal boy that was abducted near the area of SW 158 Avenue and 88 Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to IMMEDIATELY call 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/8wFCBL5AcG — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 22, 2020

For that Amber Alert, click here.