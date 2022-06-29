MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – An Amber Alert was issued after investigators say a 38-year-old mother abducted her two-week-old baby in Mansfield Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, the child was taken from the 1200 block of Woodville Road around 5:54 p.m.

The suspect, Mandy Jaynes, is 5’1″ tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child is white and female, but no further details were given. Investigators believe the child is in danger.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio plate number JBJ9577.

Anyone with information should call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.