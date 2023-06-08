GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued throughout Ohio Thursday morning after a girl was abducted in Grove City, according to investigators.

Miangel Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Grove City Police Department)

Rajon Michelle Drake. (Courtesy Photo/Grove City Police Department)

The Grove City Police Department requested the statewide alert after it said Miangel Thomas, 10, was taken at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday from an apartment building in the 2900 block of Addison Drive. Investigators named the girl’s mother, 30-year-old Rajon Michelle Drake, as the suspect that abducted her, and said that Thomas is believed to be in immediate danger.

Thomas is around four feet tall and weighs 60 pounds, and was seen wearing tan Croc shoes. Police added that the suspect left with the girl in a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with heavy front-end damage. The car — registered with Ohio license plate JTC1000 — has no side mirrors and is also missing a front passenger hub cap.

Authorities asked anyone who sees Thomas, Drake or the car, or has information on the abduction to call 911, or 1-877-262-3764 to speak with Grove City police.