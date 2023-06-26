CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 15-year-old Cleveland teen hasn’t been seen in 9 days.

An Amber Alert was issued for Keshaun Williams Saturday afternoon, with police saying they were investigating the disappearance as a possible abduction.

Williams’ mother Sherice Snowden said her son first went missing after attending a house party on Saturday, June 17 on Gertrude Ave. She says his location went off at Washington Park, but the SIM card was removed from his phone.

Keshaun Williams, Courtesy: Cleveland police

He was reported missing to the police on Tuesday, June 20. The Amber Alert was issued several days later.

“Keshaun never misses church on Sunday,” Snowden told FOX 8. “He never misses boxing practice. Always going to come home to eat, because he loves to eat. He would have text me; he would have called me.”

Police originally believed Keshaun may have been traveling in a black Jeep SUV with persons unknown, but confirmed late Saturday night the vehicle was not involved.

“I’m nervous, I’m fragile, I’m frantic,” Snowden said. “My child has never been away from me longer, he’s never been gone from home this long ever. This is hard — the not knowing where my child is. Not knowing if someone has him, if he’s not safe.”

“This child is very loved, very loved, and were not letting up,” his mother said. “And I want my son to know if you see this, I am not mad at you. When I see you, I’m going to hug you and hold you so tight. I want you to come home. Please if you see this Keshaun do not be scared. I promise you I just want you back home.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police had scheduled a press conference for Monday at 11 a.m., but it was canceled by request of the family Sunday afternoon.